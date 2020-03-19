NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122,478 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Methode Electronics worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,017,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MEI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 4,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.