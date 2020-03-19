NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $17.26 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,707 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.16% of Alamo Group worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,537,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 3,366.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 134,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,211,000 after purchasing an additional 106,189 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.72. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,251. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

