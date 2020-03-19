NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,030 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 3.78% of GP Strategies worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,820. GP Strategies Corp has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

