NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.06% of Materion worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

