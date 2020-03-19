NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNP stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

