NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 302,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.24% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 64,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,480,813. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.