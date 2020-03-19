NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 246,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 155,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 764,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

