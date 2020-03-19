NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 106,555 EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.05% of EQM Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,651. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

