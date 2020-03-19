NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.13% of Cna Financial worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Cna Financial to $53.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,238. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.