NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,885 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Adesto Technologies worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOTS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 17,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,639. The company has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

