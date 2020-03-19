NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 100,468 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,468 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.64% of Federal Signal worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

