NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 12,979 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. 34,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

