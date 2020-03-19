NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 13,083 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Terex worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 269,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

