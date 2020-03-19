NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 24,881 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,881 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.10% of Tenaris worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 11.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE TS traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Tenaris SA has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

