NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 25,379 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,379 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 345,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 206,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,241. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

