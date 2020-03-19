NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 29,856 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.46% of Albany International worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,174,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

