NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 362,561 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362,561 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Boise Cascade worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $6,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,854 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $5,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

