NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 399,151 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 399,151 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.30% of WPX Energy worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,022,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 842,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 2,494,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,050,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $879.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

