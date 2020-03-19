NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 2,440,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,609. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 354,923 shares of company stock worth $2,494,532 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

