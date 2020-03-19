NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 54,626 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,626 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 82,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,000. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

