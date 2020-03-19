NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 56,875 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,875 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.99% of B. Riley Financial worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,296.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Forman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $80,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,889,400 shares of company stock worth $10,045,405 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

