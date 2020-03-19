NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 60,949 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,949 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.16% of Apogee Enterprises worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 336,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $375.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

