NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 71,497 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,497 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $99,795,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

