NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 74,811 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,811 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.74% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

