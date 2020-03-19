NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Takes $12.18 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.19. 20,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

