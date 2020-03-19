NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,604. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

