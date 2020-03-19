NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 461,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.91% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

