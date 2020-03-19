NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 20,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

