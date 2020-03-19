NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

