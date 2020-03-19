NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,727 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HSBC by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,522. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.