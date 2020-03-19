NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,228 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBS. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

