OCADO GRP PLC/S Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for OCADO GRP PLC/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDDY. ValuEngine upgraded OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

OCDDY traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 12,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 3.22.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

