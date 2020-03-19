Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given “Sell” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 38,021,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,131,299. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have bought a total of 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

