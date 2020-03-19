OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.50 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

OGC stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.53. 4,854,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.79 million and a P/E ratio of 76.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.56.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

