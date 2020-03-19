Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OII. UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,198. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

