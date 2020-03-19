ODEM (ODE) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $515,664.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.02523293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00198755 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

