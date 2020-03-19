ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $208,518.89 and approximately $43,803.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,982.27 or 0.99682016 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00071246 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

