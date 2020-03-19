OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Purchases 5,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 595,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,839. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 88.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 489,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.