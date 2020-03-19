OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jesus Nestor De acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.68. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

