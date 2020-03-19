Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 3,295,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,548. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

