Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 22,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,610 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,548. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

