Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.