Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,762. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

