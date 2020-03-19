Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

OMC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

