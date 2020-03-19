ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ON. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 8,286,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,710,708. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

