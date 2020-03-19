OncoCyte (OCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.