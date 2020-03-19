Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

ONTX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

