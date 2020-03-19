One Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect One Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of One Group Hospitality from to in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

