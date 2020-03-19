One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.