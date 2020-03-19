OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,152 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of OneMain worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,671. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

